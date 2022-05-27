Gillian McAuley is new NI Chamber president

Paul Murnaghan, past-president, NI Chamber, Gillian McAuley, president, NI Chamber and Cathal Geoghegan, vice-president, NI Chamber

She succeeds immediate past-president, Paul Murnaghan of BT. Cathal Geoghegan, managing director of Henderson Foodservice is the membership organisation’s new vice-president.

Born in Northern Ireland, Gillian grew up in Canada where she worked as a barrister and solicitor, specialising in employment law. After returning to Northern Ireland in 2001, she worked for the Viridian Group, becoming HR director in 2011. She is a chartered fellow of the CIPD, a chartered director and a fellow of the Institute of Directors. In a voluntary capacity, she also sits on the Board of NOW Group and the Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee of Ulster University.

Speaking at NI Chamber’s annual general meeting, Gillian McAuley, said: “I am delighted to become the 176th president of NI Chamber. It is a personal and professional honour to take up a position which has been held by some of the region’s most eminent businesspeople since 1783. As president, I am really looking forward to working with chief executive Ann McGregor and the team as we continue to support our members.

“Right now, investment continues to pour into Northern Ireland, yet our businesses all face a series of unprecedented challenges. Now more than ever, NI Chamber has a hugely important role to play. Our members’ resilience is being pushed like never before - from soaring costs, labour and skills shortages, to supply chain issues and uncertainty around the Protocol.

“For the best possible outcomes in these challenging times, we need our political parties to seize the chance to stand together in partnership with business. If we can start there, perhaps we can finally move from crisis to opportunity. At NI Chamber, we’re committed to doing everything we can to facilitate progress, which will be an important focus during my term in office.”

New vice-president Cathal Geoghegan, added: “I am extremely proud to be appointed as vice-president. NI Chamber is a well-respected business support organisation, with local roots and extensive international links. The organisation sits at the heart of our economy, helping businesses to help each other. That partnership approach has never been more important and the practical support it is currently providing to businesses across sectors is crucial.