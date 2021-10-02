Gin lovers in Australia and Singapore develop a taste for Jawbox Small Batch Gin

Gin lovers in Australia and Singapore are now enjoying a unique spirit from Belfast that includes heather from Black Mountain, part of the girdle of hills around Northern Ireland’s capital, among its natural ingredients.

Jawbox Small Batch Gin, the first distilled in the city for around a century, is now available in Australia after the brand gained a strategically important listing with renowned drinks retailer Dan Murphy’s there. A similar arrangement means the gin, which is distilled at Echlinville, near Kircubbin in Co Down, is also available to order and enjoy online in Singapore.

Developed by experienced publican Gerry White in Belfast, Jawbox is distilled on a 300-acre estate where the grain for the spirit is grown and harvested, making it the first ‘field to grass’ gin in Ireland.

Jawbox founder Gerry White has led the marketing of the gin which is now distributed globally by Kirker Greer in Belfast

Jawbox is triple-distilled very slowly in traditional copper pot stills and in small batches using a unique combination of 11 carefully selected botanicals including Black Mountain heather which is often harvested by founder Gerry.

Most of these are ‘steep and boil’ and the final three botanicals are put through a vapour extraction method to preserve their delicate flavour and aroma.

Jawbox is described by Gerry as “an experience of bold juniper and pine, balanced with a gentle touch of sweet coriander and clean citrus”.

On the palate, the gin is said “to become more complex with citrus and juniper developing into peppery, earthy Angelica root”.

Gerry White’s Jawbox gin, which draws on Belfast traditions, is now on sale in Australia and Singapore

“The finish is citrus, lingering juniper and pine,” adds Gerry.

Jawbox is now available for purchase in Australia online via Dan Murphy’s website as well as in the company’s extensive network of stores throughout the country. The distinctive gin, which has won a host of awards for taste and quality, is now also available in Singapore via several online stockists. The Jawbox team is hoping to extend its reach there by adding further in-store listings in the coming months.

The award-winning Jawbox is distributed worldwide by Kirker Greer Spirits in Belfast, one of the UK’s most successful distributors. John Soden, chief commercial officer of Kirker Greer Spirits, says: “Jawbox has been an extremely popular brand in our portfolio since its launch in 2016, with high demand across the UK and Europe.

“We are delighted to see it gain further momentum globally and look forward to working with the team at Dan Murphy’s to accelerate the growth of Jawbox in what is a market with immense potential for our gin.”

Jawbox has already won business in Great Britain, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, Italy, France and Germany as a result of a series of distribution deals.

The gin takes its name from the large metal kitchen sinks which were a feature in Belfast homes in the Victorian era. The product design also features a Victorian- style medicine bottle and branding.

Kirker Greer Spirits was founded in 2007 and is 100 percent independently owned.

The company has a portfolio spanning 10 spirit categories from four continents that are enjoyed in more than 50 countries around the globe.

The market for gin in Australia is substantial, according to industry research. Gin has experienced the largest growth in spirits in Australia, rising from 7.4% to nine percent of Australians consuming the drink in an average four-week period. As a result, Australia is fast becoming one of the world’s best global markets for gin. Market research indicates that gin has shown the largest pick-up in recent times with consumption increasing by 0.5% points to 8% from a year ago. The annual increase in gin consumption is being driven by more women consuming gin. Gin is now clearly seen as the spirit of choice for Australian women ahead of vodka.

Among awards won by Jawbox is a Quality Drinks Award for Best Gin at the Quality Food & Drink Awards in London, a competition closely monitored by retailers and hospitality throughout the UK.

Jawbox’s new Australian client began when the original Dan Murphy leased a licensed grocery store in his home town of Melbourne, in 1952. The Murphy name had been synonymous with liquor retailing since his grandfather, Daniel Murphy, established a business in 1878.

Dan Murphy’s retail concept is said to be simple: ”offer the most extensive range at the lowest prices possible; add a passionate enthusiasm for what you sell; and you’ve got an unbeatable offer”.

In addition to an extensive online business, the company now has over 220 stores around Australia. The portfolio includes more than 6,000 wines, local and imported, as well as a comprehensive selection of spirits and beers. It also formed Australia’s first wine club.

As well as a classic and award-winning London Dry Gin, Jawbox has developed flavoured gins – Jawbox Pineapple & Ginger, and Jawbox Rhubarb and Ginger. The company also recently introduced pre-mixed cocktails in a can, in two varieties – Gin and Ginger Ale and Gin with Pineapple and Ginger – which are available in major supermarkets including Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

