Glens of Antrim bags crisp deal with Tesco NI

The deal is a major coup for the Cushendall-based food company, as it is the first time its top-quality branded range will be available on the shelves of a major supermarket in Northern Ireland.

Glens of Antrim already supplies its branded crisps to the independent retail and hospitality sectors in NI.

The company also produces own-label crisps for Tesco in the Republic of Ireland under the supermarket’s ‘Finest’ range.

Mary McKillop, director, Glens of Antrim Crisps and Amy Stewart, sales manager, Glens of Antrim Crisps are pictured with Michael Crealey, Tesco buying manager for NI

In addition, Glens’ branded crisps are exported to key markets including Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea.

The Glens of Antrim Crisp division is part of the highly progressive multi-million pound Glens of Antrim Potato business, which was established in 1972 by the McKillops, a third-generation Co Antrim farming family.

Over the last 10 years the entrepreneurial family has explored a range of new product and market developments, culminating in an investment of £900,000 in its own potato crisp processing and packaging plant in 2015. A further spend of £500,000 is planned over the next four months.

Mary McKillop, director, Glens of Antrim Crisps, said: “The Northern Ireland market is highly discerning when it comes to potato crisp consumption, with product quality and taste being the two factors which differentiate one brand from another.

“To address this, we have invested heavily in NPD, consumer research and market trends to ensure our range not only stands out on shelf but delivers on the palate.

“Added to this we are a NI-based business, with strong links to our farming community and are committed to sourcing locally.

“Today marks an important first step for Glens of Antrim Crisps and Tesco and we look forward to developing our partnership in the months ahead.”

Michael Crealey, Tesco buying manager for NI, added: “We’re proud to support local companies such as Glens of Antrim which is so well stablished within NI’s agri-food sector. The range now available in our Northern Ireland stores is a welcome addition to our crisp and snack offering, giving our customers even greater choice, quality and value.”

