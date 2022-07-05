Global DEI awards for Belfast Liberty IT team

Two employees from Belfast software company Liberty IT have been recognised by parent company, Liberty Mutual Insurance, at its first global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Awards.

Michael Loughan, principal software engineer and Darren Muldoon, solutions engineer at the industry leader in digital innovation have picked up the awards for their work in ‘establishing and leading Pride at Liberty IT, living our values and acting as role models for DEI while raising awareness of LGBTQ+ topics throughout the organisation’.

The DEI Awards recognise employees who demonstrate extraordinary leadership to advance Liberty Mutual’s DEI plan and ultimately, help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Loughan, principal software engineer and Darren Muldoon, solutions engineer from Liberty IT

The award is dedicated in memory of Therese A. Maloney, a long-term Liberty employee who was a trailblazer for women in the workplace and rose to hold multiple leadership positions in a time of significant change for working women in society.

Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT, said: “We are extremely proud that Darren and Michael have received well deserved recognition in Liberty Mutual’s DEI Awards for their extraordinary leadership in raising awareness, creating safe spaces and promoting challenging conversations throughout our organisation.

“At Liberty IT, we encourage everyone to bring their whole selves to work and in doing so we are a diverse team, providing equitable opportunities and an inclusive environment for all to learn from one another. This is helping us build a high-performing and innovative organisation where people of all backgrounds and experiences can thrive.”

Michael explained: “Myself and Darren are honoured to receive the awards for our work and commitment to DEI which has been a big focus for us both. As part of this we helped to form our pride group over two years ago, which has been an employee driven initiative, as well as develop an in-house certified training program and an ongoing calendar of pride events aligning with LGBTQ+ awareness periods throughout the year. We are now working with Liberty Ireland Insurance and other regions across Liberty Mutual, including South America, Asia and London to help replicate what we have been doing which is amazing to see.”