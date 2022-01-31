Global firms Atkins and Faithful & Gould have opened a new Belfast office, relocating 150 staff

The Vantage, Belfast

Global engineering firm Atkins has opened a new office in Belfast along with its sister company Faithful & Gould, relocating 150 staff.

The new office at The Vantage has involved moving staff from two separate offices, Montgomery House and Old Channel Road, into one new accommodation.

The new premises is fitted out to create open, collaborative workspaces for clients and colleagues, in keeping with the firms’ commitment to sustainable, digitally-enhanced and agile working practices.

The engineering, design and project management firms, members of the SNC-Lavalin Group, have enjoyed a long presence in Belfast, supporting the strategic development of the city and its infrastructure, as well as playing a part in the community and supporting under-represented groups on jobs and skills.

The relocation will enable both Atkins and Faithful & Gould to maintain strong relationships with regional clients and the move will play an important part in attracting talent to support both local and international projects.

The office has been designed with employee representative groups to create places that reflect the diverse needs of people, boost wellbeing and support more flexible ways of working, with many staff choosing a hybrid approach to office and home working.

The location has also been selected to fit the companies sustainability targets, with high Energy Performance and BREEAM ratings that will help them achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Part of a bigger scheme to relocate in three major UK cities, Denise Raisey, UK corporate estates director for Atkins and Faithful & Gould, said: “Belfast, Birmingham and Glasgow are thriving cities and new infrastructure development is critical to their continued growth and success. Our teams have long-standing relationships with clients in the three cities, working on many of the UK’s strategically important projects in the regions. Our new locations will offer modern, collaborative spaces in the heart of each city, meaning we are well placed to meet the needs of both clients and our people.”

Atkins and Faithful & Gould work with multiple clients across the three locations. Key projects the teams are working on in each city include HS2 in Birmingham, University of Glasgow Campus redevelopment in Glasgow and Translink in Belfast.

