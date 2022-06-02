Global judging panel helps to launch 2022 NI Social Media Awards

The 2022 Northern Ireland Social Media Awards have been launched to help recognise the best individuals, businesses and campaigns in social media marketing with an independent panel of expert judges from around the globe.

The awards aim to celebrate how individuals, organisations and businesses are using social media positively and to shine a light on those excelling in digital marketing.

There are 30 award categories to enter including Best Social Media Campaign in Hospitality, Best use of Social Media in Retail, Social Media Marketer of the Year, Digital Marketer of the Year, Food Influencer of the Year and Best Use of TikTok. The winners will be announced at the social event of the year in the Europa Hotel on Saturday, October 1.

Co-founders, Niamh Taylor and Caroline O’Neill with Harlso the Balancing Hound, an official Guinness World Record amazing animal, whose skills have earned him over 100 million views on his social media channels

Leading the independent judging panel is Matt Swain, social media advisor and previous content creator within the personal team of BBC Dragon, and the host of one of Europe’s biggest podcasts, ‘The Diary of a CEO’, Steven Bartlett; John Thornton, social media manager for Innocent Drinks; Rowena Flynn, one of the world’s top female gamers and partner of global community, Twitch; Oonagh O’Hagan, managing director of Meagher’s Pharmacy Group; Danielle McGookin, founder of Dubai based digital marketing company, Social Story and Leanne Ross, executive director of New Zealand Game Developers Association.

The awards are organised by two of Northern Ireland’s leading award-winning digital marketers and industry mentors, Niamh Taylor of Digital 24 and Caroline O’Neill of Digg Mama and Digg For Success.

Niamh Taylor, NI Social Media Awards co-founder, said: “We are delighted to welcome back the NI Social Media Awards after a two-year hiatus. Throughout the course of the pandemic, social media and digital platforms kept friends, families and businesses connected through long periods of lockdown. During this time, social media has been a trusted source for news, supported businesses through survival and growth during a hugely challenging time and really came into its own to show how much good can be done through it when used correctly.”

Caroline O’Neill, co-founder, added: “We want to shine a light on the local individuals, businesses, and campaigns that are engaging people, bringing awareness to important issues, generating talkability and driving sales across the multiple platforms. There are 30 categories and we are encouraging individuals and businesses across Northern Ireland that have been working hard on their social media channels to step forward for the recognition they deserve. We have secured the most amazing line-up of independent judges who are all leaders in the global digital marketing industry and are well-placed to award the local stars of social media marketing.”

Individual category partners include Balmoral Healthcare, Bellamianta, BNL Productions, Bodyfit Mums, Holistic Kidz, House of Vixen, Malfy Gin, MCG Investments.

The charity partner is Aware, the depression charity for Northern Ireland which delivers mental health and well-being programmes into communities, schools, colleges, universities and workplaces.