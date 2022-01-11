Global rebrands Exterion Media in Northern Ireland

Martin Heatley, general manager of Global in Northern Ireland

Exterion Media was acquired by Global in 2018, making it a market-leading outdoor company in Northern Ireland, as well as one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in Europe.

There has been significant growth and development of the Global outdoor advertising portfolio across the island of Ireland in recent years including the continued expansion of its digital outdoor network.

In Northern Ireland, Global has more than 5,000 sites made up of traditional roadside and retail billboards, digital screens and buses reaching individuals in every postcode area across Northern Ireland.

It is the sole provider of bus advertising in the region with an exclusive partnership with transport provider, Translink.

The company manages Belfast City’s largest on-street digital screen network through partnerships with BT and Urban Innovation, placing advertisers in the heart of the city centre.

In Ireland, the company is responsible for marketing and managing the CIÉ Group’s Outdoor advertising estate - the largest of its kind in the country - and includes Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann and Iarnród Éireann. The extensive inventory comprises both traditional roadside and commuter billboards, transit and digital outdoor formats.

Global in Ireland have long term partnerships with Croke Park and the GAA in the management of their stadia advertising inventory. A significant part of the company’s portfolio is invested in premium retail malls and shopping centres, delivering the country’s largest shopper audience footfall figures.

Martin Heatley, general manager of Global in Northern Ireland, said: “Becoming part of the Global family, advertisers and partners will benefit from a market-leading company with extensive resources and expertise in technology, insights and asset development.”

