Google has released its annual environmental report. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images) | ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

AI chatbots might be exciting to use but they have a huge energy demand 🌍

Google has released its environmental report for 2024.

Greenhouse gas emissions are up almost 50% compared to 2019.

Energy demand of data centres for AI systems cited as a major factor.

Google’s greenhouse gas emissions soared by almost 50% over the last five years, according to its annual environmental report. The tech giant has put the 48% increase down, in large part, to the electricity required to run data centres for its artificial intelligence (AI) push.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Users may have noticed more AI integration into search this year, while the Alphabet Inc owned company is also developing its own generative chatbot - Gemini, the artist formerly known as Bard. Despite contributing to an increase in its own climate emissions, Google claims that AI has the potential to help mitigate 5–10% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google itself has the aim of becoming “net zero” by 2030, however its latest environmental report raises concerns that the ambition may be in doubt. The company admitted "as we further integrate AI into our products, reducing emissions may be challenging”.

Google has released its annual environmental report. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images) | ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

BBC reports that generative AI systems - such as Gemini or ChatGPT - may use around 33 times more energy in order to function. The high electricity demand is due to the Large Language Models (LLM) at the heart of popular artificial intelligence tools.

If you are wondering why energy requirements for LLMs are so taxing, it is because vast computational resources are needed in order to run them. As a result, current AI systems lead “to significant energy use and corresponding carbon emissions”, writes the Scale Down substack.

In the report, Google revealed a large disparity between the environmental impacts of its data centres across the globe. Sites in North America and Europe, for example, mostly sourced its power from carbon-free sources, while data centres in the Middle East, Asia and Australia were on the other end of the spectrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Google stated that overall about two-thirds of its energy use is carbon-free. The company adds: “We know that scaling AI and using it to accelerate climate action is just as crucial as addressing the environmental impact associated with it.”