GRAHAM begins 25-year contract at Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre

The new £40m healthcare facility sits on the site of the existing Lagan Valley Hospital.

Featuring state-of-the-art treatment rooms, modern minor procedures consultation areas and a children’s services centre, it has created a benchmark for joined up services.

Dentistry, podiatry, orthopaedics, adult mental health, addiction services and occupational therapy will all be delivered at the 12,792 sq m building in what is a step change for community care in the city of Lisburn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre

Since mid-April, leading FM provider, GRAHAM, has been providing planned and reactive maintenance services as well as undertaking lifecycle management and grounds maintenance activities.

A team of dedicated technical experts, mobile engineers and compliance service engineers is responsible for all electrical, mechanical and building fabric works, and specialist plant and equipment throughout the Primary and Community Care Building.

A bespoke asset tagging and lifecycle tracking system, complemented by an internally developed Computer Aided Facilities Management system, combine to ensure an intelligent approach to the management of the long-term building assets.

Martin Gillespie, GRAHAM operations director, said: “GRAHAM is delighted to be working closely with the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. The Lisburn Primary Care and Community Centre is a state-of-the-art facility and will make a real difference to the lives of so many patients in the area. We will draw upon our expertise in the healthcare sector to ensure that the Trust’s services are delivered to the highest possible standards.”

Martin Gillespie GRAHAM operations director

GRAHAM has developed a comprehensive portfolio in the healthcare sector. It continues to provide FM services in support of NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian, as well as to the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. During the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, GRAHAM teams worked behind the scenes at the Royal Victoria Hospital, providing emergency electrical services and minor works to Critical Care Units, the Kelvin Laboratories, Ambulatory Care and welfare facilities across Northern Ireland’s largest hospital complex.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.