GRAHAM Farrans Construction JV take top prize for A6 scheme

After an absence of a year due to the pandemic, the Awards returned this year with a virtual ceremony.

The Awards panel of judges deemed the scheme - a £189m Northern Ireland Executive Flagship project incorporating 21 major structures, including five compact grade separated junctions, four pedestrian bridges, five underpasses and seven overbridges – worthy of the ‘Overall Award’.

Congratulating the winners, Mark Spence, managing director of the Construction Employers Federation, said: “As Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon MLA said at the scheme’s completion, this is ‘a project that we are rightly proud of’. Given the many decades of planning and the huge challenges presented in getting the scheme commenced, it is highly appropriate that we recognise the A6 Randalstown-Castledawson dualling as this year’s ‘Overall Award’ winner.

Gareth McLaverty, project manager, GRAHAM, Leo Martin, managing director, Civil Engineering, GRAHAM, John Tracey, CEF president and managing director of Tracey Bros and Dominic Lavery, managing director, Farrans Construction

“The A6 dualling is a significant economic investment into the North-West region and one that will, undoubtedly, act as a major catalyst for economic growth in the area and beyond. Everyone at GRAHAM and Farrans Construction, as well as in their extensive supply chains, should be proud at what they have achieved in delivering this significant infrastructure project and it, once again, reflects positively the skills and expertise that Northern Ireland’s construction industry consistently delivers.”

Mr Spence also commended each of the 22 category award winners for their success, particularly those in the newly introduced categories which focus on the individuals who have either given substantial years of commitment to the industry or are just starting out on their journey as an apprentice.

He added: “For over 20 years, the Construction Excellence Awards have successfully focused on the projects and companies that help drive NI forward. This year, for the first time, we believed it was only right that we sought to showcase the longstanding and emerging talent within the industry through our Construction Person of the Year Awards and our Apprentice of the Year Award. Our sector is nothing without its people and Jim Killen (Sacyr UK), Jordan Allingham (EHA Group) and Annie Crozier (Heron Bros) should be rightly proud of the recognition they have achieved.”

