GRAHAM ranks 41st in UK’s Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces Index 2022

The National Centre for Diversity (NCFD) achievement cements the business’ reputation as a leader for fairness, inclusion and respect (FIR), spearheaded by Hollie Cregan, GRAHAM’s head of equality, diversity and FIR.

It’s the first time GRAHAM have entered the prestigious FREDIE (Fairness, Respect, Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement) Awards and being placed is a tremendous achievement for the construction organisation.

GRAHAM have been operating for more than 200 years delivering high profile construction projects across a range of sectors, and its high ranking by the National Centre for Diversity (NCFD) follows its intensive efforts to promote inclusion, fairness and respect throughout the business.

Olayinka Bombata, temp section engineer and Jathusa Yogarasa, site engineer, GRAHAM

The NCFD said the ranking, during what has been a challenging period for many businesses demonstrates the company’s commitment to inclusion in the workplace.

Solat Chaudhry, chief executive at the National Centre for Diversity, said: “I send my warmest congratulations to John Graham Construction Limited on successfully reaching number 41 in the Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces Index 2022. It’s been a challenging year and yet, it has not dented the excellent work that organisations such as GRAHAM and individuals do in promoting FREDIE best practice.

“I am particularly proud that as we celebrate excellent work across all sectors that GRAHAM are one of the organisations that are the future of the workplace in the UK. We celebrate the exceptional work of people and organisations who have EDI running through their DNA. Let’s rejoice at this and build a better society.”

Just last year GRAHAM appointed Hollie Cregan as its first ever head of equality, diversity and FIR. She has been working with the company’s 23 locations across the UK and Ireland to ensure the business fairly represents the culture and gender, disability and LGBT diversity within their respective locations.

She explained: “GRAHAM has ambitious goals to be a leader in operating ethically. It’s what we want, what our employees and incoming talent want, it’s what our clients demand and the government is asking for. What we do to promote diversity in the organisation is not just a box ticking exercise, it is a built-in element of our operations that will help mould a much more diverse business and sector. Being ranked in the NCFD’s Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces Index 2022 tells us we are going in the right direction but we will continually strive to be so much more.”

GRAHAM is a privately-owned company that specialises in the delivery of award-winning construction, civil engineering, interior fit-out, facilities management and investment projects. A truly national business, with an annual turnover of £853.3m (2020), it operates from a network of 23 regional offices throughout the UK and Ireland (inc. Hillsborough and Belfast), and employs over 2,200 staff. Over 1,100 of these employees are from Northern Ireland.

Proudly “delivering lasting impact” since 1778, it is currently completing over 100 live projects across a range of key sectors including education, healthcare, commercial, retail, highways and rail.

Looking ahead, GRAHAM has a record order book and a healthy £1.8bn pipeline of opportunity. The foundation of this success is its exemplary people development strategy, framed within a culture of Fairness, Inclusion & Respect. It was the first contractor in the UK to achieve Investors in People (IIP) Platinum and IIP Wellbeing accreditations and continues to invest in a range industry-leading training, wellbeing and mental health programmes.