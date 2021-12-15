GRAHAM scoops Investors in People ‘Excellence in Health and Wellbeing’ Award for the second time

Michael Smyth, HR director, GRAHAM

The award, which is an international award across all industries, was in recognition of GRAHAM’s pioneering employee health and wellbeing initiatives during the pandemic.

Initiatives introduced by the privately-owned construction company, saw tangible results including an employee turnover reduction of 50%, a 25% reduction in the average duration of employee absence due to mental ill-health, engagement rates soaring to 85% positivity, and 87% of staff rating ‘excellent’ for manager support and communication.

Investors in People is the international standard for people management and enables organisations to benchmark against the best in the business on an international scale. Last year, GRAHAM was reaccredited with the IIP Platinum standard, the highest accolade that can be achieved against the Investors in People Standard and is currently held by only 3% of IIP accredited organisations. GRAHAM was also reaccredited with the IIP Wellbeing standard and remains the only company to achieve both accolades at the same time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Devoy, head of Investors in People, said: “The Investors in People Awards 2021 was a record-breaking year regarding the number of organisations entering.

“I am so proud of every organisation that entered, demonstrating their fantastic commitment to making work better. And as a Winner, GRAHAM really stands out amongst the crowd. A huge well done to all involved!”

Michael Smyth, HR director, GRAHAM, explained: “Over the past year, humanity has faced unprecedented challenges, particularly in relation to the pandemic. We knew that to make a meaningful difference, we needed to fully understand the challenges our employees and their families were experiencing and concentrate on a three-pronged approach: physical, mental and social wellbeing.

“We made a concerted effort to listen and involve employees in the design and implementation of our award-winning initiatives, as well as employing professional health and wellbeing experts, all to ensure we provided valuable support.

“The outcome of this collaborative design and implementation resulted in 90% of employees stating that the initiatives were ‘relevant, supportive and reduced anxiety’, and like everything, we saw a marked positive knock-on effect on our business’ overall performance.”

Continuously striving to improve, GRAHAM have invested in the recruitment of a full-time Wellbeing manager to embed health and wellbeing into the daily operation of the business and focus on tackling poor mental wellbeing which is prevalent in society and the construction industry in-particular.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.