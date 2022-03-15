Graham to deliver multi-million-pound regeneration housing development in Scotland

John McDonald, Graham Investment Projects, managing director

A consortium led by Northern Irland construction firm Graham has won a 600-home project as part of regeneration work in Meadowbank, Scotland.

The Edinburgh Meadowbank Group (EDMB), which is made up of Graham, Miller Homes and Panacea Property Development, has been appointed by the City of Edinburgh Council to deliver the multi-million-pound regeneration housing development.

Meadowbank is intended to become one of ‘greenest neighbourhoods’, by incorporating low-car, low-carbon infrastructure and energy-efficient homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meadowbank plans

EDMB, with EMA Architects, will progress design and pre-construction works by early 2023 ahead of the start of construction work on the site.

Approximately 600 new mixed tenure homes for sale and rent, at least 35% of which will be affordable with a number fully wheelchair adapted, are key features of the mixed-use regeneration programme.

Space for a range of commercial and community uses, and a proposed GP surgery, are also included in the major development that is a strategic part of the City of Edinburgh Council’s wider Meadowbank Masterplan.

High quality public realm and landscaping, focusing on the industrial and sporting heritage, are set to provide new active travel routes through to Restalrig.

In partnership with the Council, EDMB has also committed to realising a range of community benefits including seven new apprenticeship positions, 14 new job opportunities and a donation of up to £100,000 to support the important work of local community groups.

John McDonald, Graham Investment Projects, managing director, said: “Graham and the partners of the EDMB Group are delighted to have been named as the City of Edinburgh Council’s development partner to help transform this area of the city. Our vision for the project is to create a ‘sustainable community’ in every sense. We are focused on working collaboratively with the Council and local community to create a vibrant, safe and sustainable new neighbourhood where people are proud to live, work and socialise. We have prioritised quality placemaking within our proposals and have developed intelligent solutions that will respond to climate change and help to address fuel poverty through low carbon, energy efficient systems.”

Neil Gaffney, Miller Homes, regional operations director, explained: “Miller Homes is proud to be a part of the EDMB Group, and we are excited about bringing our proven record of exemplary house building and customer service excellence to the Meadowbank development. The ambitious project will help to meet the needs of local people and the community of the Meadowbank area of the city, and we look forward to creating high quality homes for families of all sizes.”

Gareth Riddell, Panacea Property Development, managing director, continued: “Panacea has built an enviable portfolio of residential sites across the UK, and we believe that we can add real value to this major development scheme in Meadowbank. The ambition of the EDMB Group is to develop a sustainable community that is renowned for high quality homes, public realm and amenities which maximise the health and wellbeing of the residents.”

Councillor Rob Munn, Finance and Resource Convener, added: “Strong and extensive scrutiny has gone into this procurement process to get us to this point. We’ve discussed this at committee today and agree that we have a pre-development partner in place that shares our vision while also offering us best value. We now want to deliver more affordable housing and space for retail businesses, while we hope to provide a much-needed GP surgery to benefit everyone within the local community.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.