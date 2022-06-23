GRAHAM transforms Soloist Building in Belfast

The leading interior fit-out contractor, which has offices in Hillsborough and Belfast, had previously delivered two bespoke tenant fit out schemes at the Lanyon Place property on behalf of “big four” firm, KPMG. The most recent KPMG project, whose staff occupy 40,000 sq ft of the building, concluded in August 2021.

Weeks later, the Soloist Building’s owners, Capital London, commissioned GRAHAM to transform the redundant space on the ground floor with the aim of securing 100% full occupancy.

Over the course of the intensive programme, ‘move in ready’ office space, inclusive of two 7,000 sq ft suites, was created to the highest standards, with each suite now consisting of approximately 80 workstations. It also houses bespoke informal meeting pods, premium breakout space and collaboration areas as well as three dedicated meeting rooms and two large break out areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landmark Soloist Building in Belfast city centre provides an ultra-modern working environment

The project is the fourth Belfast-based interior fit-out scheme which GRAHAM has delivered in partnership with Capital London.

Mark Gibson, GRAHAM managing director, interior fit-out, explained: “GRAHAM Interior Fit-Out prides itself on repeat business and working in the true spirit of partnership with our clients. Since 2016, we have built a strong collaborative relationship with Capital London, and this latest project at the Soloist Building is a further example of the success of our approach. We have created a dynamic and flexible modern working environment that will be in high demand.”

GRAHAM collaborated with local companies HMK, Ply Design and FM Stewart in the delivery of this latest project.

Mark added: “This ground floor modernisation scheme has strengthened the Soloist Building’s reputation as one of the most prestigious office locations in the city. The standard of finish is exceptional. Our thanks go to the GRAHAM supply chain who we look forward to working with again in the future.”

The fit-out includes bespoke informal meeting pods, premium breakout space and collaboration areas

In 2021 GRAHAM had an annual turnover of £808.1m and operates from a network of 23 regional offices throughout the UK and Ireland. It employs over 2,200 staff, with over 1,100 of these employees are from Northern Ireland.

The fit-out includes three dedicated meeting rooms and two large break out areas