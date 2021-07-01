Grant portal opens for business top up payments – Murphy

The top up payments are for businesses which received either the £10,000 Small Business Support Grant or the £25,000 Retail, Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure Grant last year, but which did not receive any funding during the most recent restrictions.

While most businesses received their top up payments automatically last month, some businesses need to apply for the top up grant. These include businesses that operate from premises where the landlord pays the rates, businesses that have relocated since they were paid the original grant and new businesses which started trading after May last year.

Encouraging businesses to apply, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “Over £70 million has so far issued in automatic top up payments to more than 13,000 businesses. While these businesses remained opened their footfall and trade was impacted by restrictions and so I was keen to ensure they received support.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy

“From today businesses which did not receive an automatic payment can apply for a top up grant payment.”

The Minister added: “I have been determined to ensure support reaches as many businesses as possible. Businesses which started trading after the Small Business Support Grant and the Retail, Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure Grant were issued last year will now be able to apply for the top up grant.

“I would encourage businesses to go online, check the eligibility criteria and to apply if they’re eligible.”

The online portal will close at 23:59 on July 28.

