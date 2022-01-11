Greetings to new card store as The Card Factory moves into larger premises at Castle Mall

Pictured outside the new store is area manager, Val Irvine and store manager, Mel Sloan

The new 3,215 square foot premises officially opened its doors on Saturday occupying a prime space in the town centre shopping mall.

Offering a larger range of greetings cards, celebration balloons and seasonal gifts, the new store signals significant investment by The Card Factory into the centre.

The Card Factory area manager, Val Irvine, said: “We have been trading from a small shop since 2014 and while we have enjoyed success there and built up a significant customer base, the relocation will enable us to grow this even further and offer our customers the full complement of our cards and gifts. All of our staff have moved over to the new unit and are enjoying working from a shiny new store in a prime location within the centre.”

The relocation news comes in what has been an exciting period of development for Castle Mall with a number of other openings recently announced. Veena’s Brows and Beauty Bar is another new addition to the shopping mall offering a wide range of brow, lash and henna services. The walk-in beauty bar will provide high-quality treatments in a quick and convenient way, lending itself to lunch time pampering for local shoppers.

Before Christmas, local restauranteur, Gerard McQuillan, launched Banh Boy Antrim, a Vietnamese style café and coffee bar and has proven to be a popular addition to the town’s food and drink scene.

Pamela Minford, centre manger with Castle Mall says the recent openings and relocations speak volumes about the power of customer loyalty.

She added: “2022 marks a really exciting time for Castle Mall Antrim which has been on a growth trajectory since it reopened after periods of lockdown in 2020 and 2021. We are working hard to secure new tenants and revamp our existing offering to continue to attract new shoppers and keep them spending in the town centre.

“It’s wonderful to see such commitment in the centre from our retailers and we are looking forward to working closely with them throughout the year. I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Veena and her team wish The Card Factory and Banh Boy Antrim continued success as they grow and expand.”

