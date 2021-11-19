Growth North West workshop to focus on selling skills

The ‘Selling Effectively’ seminar, which will be delivered by Michael McIntyre of The Sales Practice Ireland, will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, November 30, from 11am to 1pm.

The workshop will be the last in a series of six bespoke seminars that have been organised as part of the Growth North West initiative, focused on companies that are interested in moving into new export markets. The seminars are offered to all businesses in the North West, either as existing exporters or those new to exporting.

The workshops are being delivered in collaboration with Derry City and Strabane District Council, the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, Invest Northern Ireland, InterTradeIreland, and Enterprise NW, to give companies advice and direction on how to export their product or their service and to help support business recovery across the North West region.

The ‘Selling Effectively' workshop

The ‘Selling Effectively” workshop by Michael McIntyre will provide key tips and techniques on how businesses can refine their selling skills in an ever changing marketplace. The workshop aims to improve confidence to help win sales and improve profit margins.

Following the workshop, one-to-one appointments with Michael will also be available for attendees. Businesses looking at new opportunities and new markets are being encouraged to avail of the opportunity to get invaluable advice from a leading expert in the sales industry.

Invest NI’s North West regional manager, Des Gartland, said: “We are delighted to support The ‘Growth North West’ initiative which is supporting North West businesses grow sales in export markets. Exporting can be transformative for a business and the final workshop in the series will support companies in the North West to improve their sales techniques and learn new skills to ultimately win sales.

“Whether you are a skilled exporter or new to exporting, I would encourage companies in the North West to take up this opportunity and attend this workshop, build their confidence and refine their sales skills.”

John McGowan from Enterprise NW, continued: “This seminar is an excellent opportunity for local businesses to avail of improving their sales pitch and learning from the experts on how they can make their company or product really stand out in the market place. The seminar will help companies to look at new ways of securing sales and securing new customers.”

Previous seminars in the Growth North West initiative have included The Export Journey, Export Documentation & Logistics, Sales Prospecting for Export Growth, Maximising Social Media and Perfecting your Pitch.

To register for the ‘Selling Effectively’ session visit https://londonderrychamber.co.uk/event-page/

If you would like to schedule a one-on-one appointment with Michael McIntyre, please contact [email protected] Slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

