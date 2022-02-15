Gucci opens new boutique in the Queen’s Arcade, Belfast

Dedicated specifically to the brand’s watches and jewellery, the store showcases the House’s newest watch lines. These include the Gucci 25H, G-Timeless, Gucci Dive and Grip, alongside fine jewellery from the Gucci Link to Love, Gucci Flora and GG Running collections, as well as silver jewellery from the GG Marmont and Gucci Garden collections.

The design concept combines sage green leather panels with an optical-patterned carpet, which marks out the floorspace.

Leather-finished counters and wooden display towers showcase the collections: watches and jewellery are presented on cherry velvet busts and hands or peacock boxes that highlight the products’ beauty and stories.

Backlit Gucci logos, spotlights and polished glass illuminate the collections, creating an interesting interplay between shadow, light, and different textures.

Founded in Florence, Italy in 1921, Gucci is led by President and CEO Marco Bizzarri and creative director Alessandro Michele. Following the House’s centenary, Gucci forges ahead into the next hundred years, continuing to redefine luxury while celebrating the creativity, Italian craftsmanship, and innovation at the core of its values.

