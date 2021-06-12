Guinness to launch of ‘Guinness 0.0’ with everything but the alcohol

Guinness has announces the Northern Irish launch of Guinness 0.0 – the Guinness with everything, except alcohol.

Guinness 0.0 is the non-alcoholic beer from the brewers at St. James’s Gate that boasts the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavour and unique dark colour of Guinness, without the alcohol.

While initially scheduled to launch in Ireland in late 2020, the introduction of Guinness 0.0 was delayed as a precautionary measure at the end of last year.

Guinness 0.0 will be available for Northern Irish consumers to purchase and enjoy in pubs from mid-July

At Guinness, our consumers’ health and safety is always our number one priority and since this precautionary recall, our teams have been working to introduce a new filtration process and additional quality assurance measures through the production process.

Alan McAleenan, Marketing Director, Guinness Ireland, said:”Guinness has always maintained the upmost commitment to quality. We are 100% confident that consumers’ expectations of our quality standards will be met with our new non-alcoholic Guinness 0.0. We are delighted to bring Guinness MicroDraught, another world-first innovation from Guinness, to pubs around the island of Ireland, meaning that consumers will now have the chance to enjoy a beautiful, non-alcoholic Guinness 0.0, whether in pub or at-home, this summer.”

The launch of Guinness 0.0 in pubs will be made possible thanks to another world-first innovation from the team at Guinness – Guinness MicroDraught. Non-alcoholic beers such as Guinness 0.0 cannot be poured via traditional beer lines and keg systems in pubs, however this new cutting-edge technology finally makes it possible!

To bring Guinness 0.0 to your local pub, the St James’s Gate brewers start by brewing Guinness exactly as they always have, using the same natural ingredients; water, barley, hops, and yeast; before gently removing the alcohol through a cold filtration method. The cold filtration process allows the alcohol to be filtered out without presenting thermal stress to the beer, protecting the integrity of its taste and character. The brewers then carefully blend and balance the flavours to ensure the distinctive flavour profile and taste characteristics of Guinness.

Peggy Kelly’s Pub in Harold’s Cross, Dublin, Dairine Clinton, GM at Peggy Kelly’s Pub and Deborah Maher, Sales Manager at Diageo Ireland

This freshly brewed Guinness 0.0 is then packaged and delivered to pubs in a unique “keg so small it comes in a can”. The final step involves your local bar-staff simply slotting this can into the Guinness MicroDraught unit and pouring a beautiful serve of Guinness 0.0 – the beer that is 100% Guinness, but 0% alcohol.

The secret to how the MicroDraught unit produces a beautiful Guinness 0.0 pour every time is the world-first patent-pending double coaxial piercing of the can. It uses an air pump - as opposed to the gas cylinder used in the traditional system - to push the liquid out of the can and through the standard Guinness Draught spout. The result is a beautiful two-part pour with the iconic surge and settle and cold, smooth taste of Guinness, just without the alcohol.

Guinness 0.0 is brewed at St. James’s Gate in Dublin, the Home of Guinness and will be rolled out in markets globally beginning this summer. Guinness 0.0 will be available in pubs across Northern Ireland from mid-July 2021 and will be available in 500 ml can format in off-licences and supermarkets from end of August. More markets throughout the world will follow later in 2021.

