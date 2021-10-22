Habinteg introduces new chair of the Board

Neil is a dual qualified Chartered Surveyor and Town Planner with over 25 years’ experience within the property industry.

Neil has already served Habinteg for a number of years having joined Habinteg’s Development Committee in July 2014, taken over as its Committee chair in latter years, working up to the main Board in Summer 2018 and now appointed as chairman of the Board in July 2021.

In addition to his role at Habinteg, Neil is Director of Development at Maze Long Kesh Development Corporation, a 350 Acre site in Northern Ireland.

He is also regional manager for Department for International Trade, specialising in large regeneration projects in excess £100 million and has held various high level directorship positions within the private sector.

Commenting on his appointment, Neil said he was looking forward to expanding his role within Habinteg to deliver quality homes and great services across Northern Ireland: “I am naturally delighted to take up the role of Chair of the Board. Habinteg is well-known for providing quality, safe and happy homes to people across Northern Ireland and has a great team of people that I am thrilled to be leading at such a crucial time.”

Darren McKinney, chief executive at Habinteg Housing Association added: “We welcome Neil in his latest role and look forward to working with him as Chair as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and look towards our goal over the next number of years to deliver excellent quality homes for families.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to our out-going Chair, Trevor Greene who spent nearly a decade at Habinteg. Our entire organisation wish him the very best for the future.”

