Hagan Homes is first NI developer to open show homes since pandemic

Ballyclare-headquartered homebuilder Hagan Homes will open the doors to its show homes across six of its live developments here as of Sunday, February 27.

The decision to return to in-person viewings comes a week after Health Minister Robin Swann announced that all Covid-19 legal restrictions in Northern Ireland will be replaced by guidance from February, 15 2022.

It will mean prospective buyers will now be able to access the homebuilder’s up and coming properties at Ashdene Wood in Dundonald, Ballyveigh in Antrim, Enler Village, Comber, Ebrington Hall on the Upper Newtownards Road, Highgrove Meadows in the Ballygomartin area and Foxleigh Meadows in Ballymoney.

Chair and founder of the company James Hagan

Hagan Homes is the first home builder here to resume personal viewings at its show homes.

Chair and founder of the company James Hagan, said: “Demand for new homes across Northern Ireland has been heightened throughout the pandemic and an inability to see our schemes in person has not stunted that interest. We were the first here to begin virtual viewings with our agents, which were followed by a Q&A Zoom session and that has worked very well in the interim but nothing substitutes the experience of seeing and feeling a new home in person.

“We are hearing from our buyers that they are ready to get back to normal and they’re ready to access our homes. This is a decision we have made that syncs with homebuyer sentiment and new Executive announcements.

“We have 10 stunning new sites across Northern Ireland that are ideal for those who want to upgrade or downsize and a whole host of properties for those seeking to get on the market for the very first time and we can’t wait to welcome them through our doors of six of those sites to begin with.”

Mr Hagan added: “While all legal Covid-19 restrictions here have moved to guidance status, we will open our show homes with the safety of the public in mind. We will ensure social spacing remains in place. We will promote the use of mask wearing and we will be sanitising our properties continuously.”

Hagan Homes has been at the forefront of the homebuilding sector in Northern Ireland throughout the pandemic, being the first to introduce virtual viewings in spring 2020 as the first lockdown began.

The setup allowed homebuyers to interact with agents after a virtual viewing and gain insight into everything from fixtures and fittings to room sizes, driveway space and gardens.

Hagan Homes has been operating in Northern Ireland for the past 30 years, during which time it has built more than 4,000 homes here.

