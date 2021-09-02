Hagan Homes kickstarts construction on £3.5m Ballyhackamore residential development, creating 28 jobs

Ballyclare homebuilder Hagan Homes has started construction on an 18-home development in east Belfast.

The construction phase of the £3.5m scheme will create 28 jobs.

Ebrington Hall is a range of two-bed apartments that flaunt the latest interior trends and finest finishes within the sought-after Ballyhackamore area.

G Force Contracts will undertake the project on the Newtownards Road, which will be completed in May 2022, when the first resident will move in.

Apartments will be priced between £185,000 and £200,000 and will benefit from the thriving retail and hospitality scene in the area as well as the Connswater Greenway and Stormont Estate.

They will feature a number of smart applications including New Ember PS Smart Heating Control Systems, USB sockets and extensive electrical specification to include pre-wire for BT and Sky+. The development will also have provision for EV charging points for electric cars.

Internally, residents can expect a high quality contemporary kitchen while ceramic floor tiling and integrated white goods will complete a suave finish.

Speaking about the development, Hagan Homes’ Director of Sales and Acquisitions, Jim Burke, said: “Ebrington Hall is the epitome of city living and we expect demand to be high. Ballyhackamore is a Belfast district that is very much in demand with homebuyers, whether that’s first time movers or downsizers seeking a new home.

“We’ve focused on style when it comes to this project, with craftsmanship and modern style marrying to create a truly stunning home.

“We have also installed smart technology that allows Ebrington Hall to offer the most convenient living spaces on the market. We expect demand to be high and look forward to inviting prospective residents in January 2022 when we launch our show home.”

Ebrington Hall is the fourth development for Hagan Homes in the East Belfast area. Other developments include Ballyoran Heights, Ashdene Wood and Medway Street which all offer stunning spaces in convenient settings.

Ashdene Wood, a £5.5m project for the company in Dundonald, is due to be completed in 18 months, with the first resident moving in this autumn.

Hagan Homes Ebrington Hall

