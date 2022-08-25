Haldane Fisher workers in Northern Ireland to get 12% pay rise

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workers at Haldane Fisher, a timber and building firm with premises across Northern Ireland, have won a 12% pay deal and removed the threat of strike action.

Unite the union’s members at the leading timber and building merchants voted with 78.4% majority to accept pay deal providing 12% increase over 15 months.

In July Unite members working at Haldane Fisher, Northern Ireland’s leading timber and building merchants, voted with a 98.1% majority to reject a pay offer from management worth an average of 6%.

Haldane Fisher in Portadown, Co Armagh. The firm also has premises in Newry, Belfast, Larne, Coleraine and Ballymena and across NI. Unite the Union said strike action has been averted after a 12% pay deal for workers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This set the scene for strike action due to commence on September 30 which threatened to shut down the hardware retailer and its 12 stores across Northern Ireland including Portadown, Newry, Belfast, Larne, Coleraine and Ballymena.

Ahead of that strike action, bosses returned to the table and made a last ditch pay offer to raise workers’ pay by 12% over a 15 month period to the end of March 2023.

This offer represents a significant pay improvement and matches the current retail price index inflation rate.

Workers last night voted with a 78.4% majority to accept the offer. Their pay dispute is now concluded with planned strike action no longer in prospect.

Unite General Secretary congratulated all involved in the successful outcome for the workforce: “This is another win for Unite members; this pay increase was won by workers organising in a trade union and standing ready to take effective strike action.

“Unite the union is doing what it says on the trade union tin – we are delivering jobs, pay and conditions for our members. We are winning for workers in the worst cost of living crisis in decades.”

Regional officer for the workers, Neil Moore, expressed his satisfaction: “This 15 month pay deal represents a significant win for the workers at Haldane Fisher.

“Whilst it will certainly improve things for our members, and meets the current retail price index measure of inflation, bosses must proceed by listening to our members from now on.