Harbinson Mulholland calls on family business leaders in NI to enter National Top 100

Northern Ireland accountancy firm Harbinson Mulholland has teamed up with Family Business United to encourage local family firms in Northern Ireland to nominate themselves for the inaugural UK wide Family Business Leaders Top 100.

The voice of the global family business community, Family Business United has launched a report which seeks to identify 100 family business influencers (family and non-family) in leadership roles within family businesses from all corners across the UK.

Darren McDowell, senior partner at the Belfast-based Harbinson Mulholland and chair of the Norther Ireland Family Business Forum urged local firms here to get involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren McDowell, senior partner at Harbinson Mulholland and chair of the NI Family Business Forum

He said: “We are really proud to represent a sector that creates over 57% of local private sector employment, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs and what better way to commend these businesses than to showcase them in an inaugural report, recognising their efforts and demonstrating their collective importance to the national economy.

“Family businesses are the backbone of economies around the world and will be an integral part of post-Covid recovery.

“Northern Ireland is no exception and as a region we are delighted to support these firms who continue to be the engine for growth and job creation”.

Paul Andrews, founder of Family Business United commented that having representation from local firms will help put family businesses in Northern Ireland front and centre and ensure that they are recognised for the contribution they make.

He added: “The work that Harbinson Mulholland has been doing over the last five years to establish the NI Family Business Forum has been phenomenal and we wanted to do something special to celebrate this during our own 10-year anniversary and launch our own Family Business Top 100. “What a better way than to celebrate the individuals managing the businesses that are at the very heart of what we do – championing family firms across the whole of the UK.

“The last year in particular has not been easy and we are excited about pulling together the ‘best of the best’ in terms of family business and highlighting what the sector is all about too.”

To be considered, individuals can nominate using the simple entry form via Family Business United here – https://familybusinessunited.com/2021/08/25/the-family-business-top-100/

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.