Belfast accountancy firm, Harbinson Mulholland, is adding theatrics to this year’s National Family Business Day with an evening of ‘Drama and Dilemma’ at the MAC in Belfast.Under the auspices of the firm’s NI Family Business Forum, the event on September 22 will be three real-life scenarios performed by actors and will address the sensitive issues of trust, generational conflict, family tension and succession that are often faced by family members operating a business. It will also consider leadership and delegation, definition of roles and values and the importance of strategic planning.Darren McDowell, senior partner at Harbinson Mulholland, explained: “While working with family can be a rewarding experience, there’s no doubt it can bring unique sets of problems that can be difficult. An event staged in this way is less threatening and more engaging than your usual workshop or lecture on conflict in the workplace. We’re expecting some lively feedback and discussion from the audience after each act and during the Q&A session, facilitated by Dr Ian Smyth from Ulster University Business School.”According to the latest report from the Institute for Family Business Research Foundation around 328,000 jobs, equating to 57% of the employment in the private sector in NI, are provided by locally owned family businesses.“All the more reason why we need to ensure that such types of business continue to grow and prosper, especially when significant current external pressures are added to the mix. One of the greatest challenges facing employers is attracting staff back into the office, while also meeting their physical and mental health needs,” continued Darren.With that in mind, the audience will also hear from managing director Paul Black of office furniture solutions and family-owned business, Alpha Group and chief executive of Kingsbridge Healthcare Group. Mark Regan.Paul Black said: “Alpha Group has been operated by my family for over 50 years and in that period, there have been huge changes in the function and appearance of office furniture.