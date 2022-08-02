Harland & Wolff appoint new non-executive director

Katya has 25 years’ experience in strategy and business development, investment banking and private equity. Between 2014 and 2020, she was non-executive director for Vedanta Resources plc, a globally diversified natural resources company with revenues of more than $10 billion. She currently acts as an adviser at Antler, a global early-stage venture capital fund.

Until recently, Katya was managing director at Mizuho International PLC, a major financial services company and previously held positions as Principal at LetterOne Energy LLP, principal at Pamplona Capital LLP, head of international Aaquisitions and divestments at Citigroup plc and various Strategy and M&A roles at Shell PLC.

Katya holds an MBA from Rotterdam School of Management and completed an executive program in disruptive innovation from Harvard Business School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast's Harland & Wolff announce that Katya Zotova will join the Board as non-executive director

Katya brings to the Board a wealth of experience in industry, capital markets and governance.

In addition to being appointed as non-executive director of the company, Katya will chair the audit committee.

John Wood, Group CEO, said: “I am delighted that Katya will be joining the Board in September. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge across a number of functions - larger listed companies, private equity and banking. As we move from being a small company to a large company, Katya will be helping us with this transition, and her guidance to navigate ourselves towards a large business as well as strengthening our corporate governance will be invaluable. I look forward to working closely with Katya and warmly welcome her to the Board.”

Harland & Wolff is a multisite fabrication company, operating in the maritime and offshore industry through five markets: commercial, cruise and ferry, defence, energy and renewables.

Its Belfast yard is one of Europe’s largest heavy engineering facilities, with deep water access, two of Europe’s largest drydocks, ample quayside and vast fabrication halls. As a result of the acquisition of Harland & Wolff (Appledore) in August 2020, the company has been able to capitalise on opportunities at both ends of the ship-repair and shipbuilding markets where there will be significant demand.

In February 2021, the company acquired the assets of two Scottish-based yards along the east and west coasts. Now known as Harland & Wolff (Methil) and Harland & Wolff (Arnish), these facilities will focus on fabrication work within the renewable, energy and defence sectors.