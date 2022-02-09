Harland & Wolff launch new welding academy

Steelworks at Harland Wolff site

Applications for the Harland & Wolff Welding Academy opens today (February 9) and offers a training programme that will lead to a classification society welding certification and full-time employment within Harland & Wolff.

Held in partnership with Northern Regional College, the programme will have an element of classroom-based training followed by a two-week placement in the company.

The opening of this Academy comes as the Harland & Wolff Group sees all of its yards operational and a growing demand for skilled welders for long term employment. Welders at Harland & Wolff would have the opportunity to work across a variety of projects, including wind farm and energy fabrication, shipbuilding and ship repair.

Steven Wright, general manager of the Harland & Wolff Belfast shipyard, said: “We are incredibly excited to be able to launch our new Welding Academy at our Belfast site. Continuing to work alongside Northern Regional College, we are committed to developing a pipeline of skills to build for the future. We now look forward to welcoming new talent onto our yard.”

At present, the training programme will only be available at its Belfast site, with plans to expand the offering to other sites within the near future.

Harland & Wolff is a multisite fabrication company, operating in the maritime and offshore industry through five markets: commercial, cruise and ferry, defence, energy and renewables and six services: technical services, fabrication and construction, decommissioning, repair and maintenance, in-service support and conversion.

Its Belfast yard is one of Europe’s largest heavy engineering facilities, with deep water access, two of Europe’s largest drydocks, ample quayside and vast fabrication halls. As a result of the acquisition of Harland & Wolff (Appledore) in August 2020, the company has been able to capitalise on opportunities at both ends of the ship-repair and shipbuilding markets where there will be significant demand.

In February 2021, the company acquired the assets of two Scottish-based yards along the east and west coasts. Now known as Harland & Wolff (Methil) and Harland & Wolff (Arnish), these facilities will focus on fabrication work within the renewable, energy and defence sectors.

Harland & Wolff is a wholly owned subsidiary of Harland & Wolff Group Holdings plc (previously known as InfraStrata plc), a London Stock Exchange-listed firm. In addition, it also owns the Islandmagee gas storage project, which is expected to provide 25% of the UK’s natural gas storage capacity and to benefit the Northern Irish economy as a whole when completed.