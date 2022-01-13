Hastings Hotels announces management reshuffle including new chairman and managing director

James McGinn, who has worked for the leading collection of hotels for 25 years, as operations director and general manager of the Europa Hotel, has been appointed as the new managing director.

Edward Carson has retained his Board membership as a non-executive director.

Following these changes, Andy McNeill, who is currently the general manager of the Culloden Estate & Spa and is returning to the Europa Hotel, where he started his career in hospitality, as the new general manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McGinn has been appointed as the new managing director of Hastings Hotels and Howard Hastings is the group’s new chairman, following the retirement of Edward Carson who has retained his Board membership as a non-executive director

Niall Burns, who previously worked for Hastings Hotels as the deputy general manager of the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa, and most recently as the general manager of Lyrath Estate in County Kilkenny, will replace Andy at the helm of the Culloden.

Howard Hastings said: “As we emerge from the pandemic, Hastings Hotels is confident that it does so with a very strong team. I would like to thank Edward Carson in particular for his lifetime of dedication and commitment to the company and am delighted that he will remain on the Board.

“I am also thrilled that we are able to acknowledge and harness the talents of individuals who have come through the ranks to attain a senior status in the company, and while it is “welcome back” to Niall Burns at the Culloden Estate, my fellow directors and I wish him, Andy McNeill at the Europa and James McGinn as managing director, our very best wishes as they take on their new roles.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.