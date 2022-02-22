Hastings Hotels celebrates double award win at LUX Travel & Tourism Awards

Julie Hastings, marketing director of Hastings Hotels and the group’s managing director, James McGinn with staff members Lyndsey Monaghan, Matthew Casement, Martin Mulholland and Nicole Kerr

The company was also named Luxury Hotel Group of the Year at the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2021/22.

The Travel & Tourism Awards, hosted by Luxlife Magazine, recognise those businesses that are offering the finest experiences, products and services in the industry. The winners are determined through an extensive research and judging process which is driven by merit and centred around in-depth evaluation of skills and services on offer. Awardees must demonstrate expertise within their field, dedication to customer service and a commitment to promoting excellence.

The Corporate LiveWire Global Awards recognise excellence from all sectors and offers the opportunity for leading professionals and companies who have stood out for being results driven, innovative, and service focused to showcase their expertise, and highlight developments in their industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels, said: “We are delighted to have once again been named the Best Luxury Hotels Collection – Northern Ireland at the LUX Travel & Tourism Awards as well as Luxury Hotel Group of the Year at the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards. These prestigious accolades are a true testament to the excellence in service we provide our guests. I am very proud of our employees across our six hotels and would like to thank them because it is due to their hard work and dedication that this recognition is possible.”

Holly Morris from LUX Travel & Tourism Awards, added: “Hastings Hotels has demonstrated excellence and commitment in this industry, even in the face of uncertainty and more than ever, we believe the group should be recognised.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.