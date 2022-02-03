Hastings Hotels team up with Titanic Belfast for Trainee Manager Programme

Pictured with the 10 new trainee managers of Hastings Hotels are the group’s managing director James McGinn and chairman, Howard Hastings and Titanic Belfast’s chief executive, Judith Owens MBE and chair of the Board, Conal Harvey

The Hastings Hotels Trainee Manager Programme aims to give individuals the opportunity to establish a lasting career with the award-winning group and helps develop them into future leaders of the industry by combining operational and functional support experience, fast-track leadership and tailored development opportunities throughout the six NI properties.

And for the first time, the group has partnered with Titanic Belfast to give trainees the chance to work in rotation for 17 weeks across all aspects of the business including front of house, visitor experience and retail outlets.

The two-year development programme, which has been designed in association with the Ulster University, will see the 10 trainee managers graduating with a Diploma and a full-time management position in one of Hastings Hotels six properties.

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels, said: “We are committed to helping the talent of the future develop their skills and achieve a rewarding career in this exciting industry. As part of this, we are thrilled to have appointed 10 trainee managers to our Trainee Management Programme and over the next two years they will have the unique opportunity to work across all areas of hospitality in our six hotels.

“The programme is delivered in association with Ulster University to combine the hands-on experience with the theoretical aspects of leadership, finance, HR and marketing – all in line with the Hastings Hotels vision and values giving us a holistic approach to all of our trainees.

“We are delighted to be working with Titanic Belfast, to further hone their guest services skills and learn from the highly-experienced teams at the world-leading visitor attraction.

“We are very proud of our Trainee Manager Programme as it has helped us support and develop talented individuals who have gone on to have exciting management careers across the group – including James Toal who is the general manager of the Everglades Hotel and Niall Burns who has recently been appointed general manager of the Culloden Estate & Spa.

“I look forward to watching the journey of our new trainee managers and I am confident that they will each work hard and establish a lasting career with Hastings Hotels.”

Judith Owens MBE, chief executive of Titanic Belfast, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Hastings Hotels to support the Trainee Manager Programme and are excited to be able to offer the participants a different slant on management within the hospitality and tourism industry as part of a world-leading visitor attraction.

“At Titanic Belfast our people are at the heart of what we do - we value our staff as one of our key assets and reasons for success. We rely on our crew to deliver our famous five-star customer service and be the guardians of the Titanic story, engaging with local, national and international audiences. Each trainee will have the unique opportunity to experience this for themselves as they spend time working across the various departments and develop their knowledge and skills to help them become an excellent manager.”

