Healthcare provider, Ann’s launches recruitment drive to create 300 new jobs

The Craigavon-based company, established in 1994, already employs 2,500 people across the province in home care, care homes and nursing care, and the new roles in the domiciliary care sector will provide a vital service working in the community.

A range of full and part-time positions are available and the successful candidates will provide care and support to service users in their own homes. No previous caring experience is required for a large proportion of the new roles as full training is provided. Ann’s offers a fast-track recruitment process to allow candidates to enter training and commence work as soon as possible. Ann’s offer paid induction training and a sign on bonus. Rates are paid at up to £13 per hour plus mileage.

Ann McQuade, managing director of Ann’s, said: “We are delighted to launch this recruitment drive to create 300 new jobs for Community Care Assistants. The roles will provide vital support to the social care workforce at this crucial time and it presents a fantastic opportunity for individuals wishing to join the caring profession and build a rewarding career helping to make a big difference to the lives of others.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minister Robin Swann with Ciara Workman, Patrick McQuade and Ann McQuad

“We are eager to fill these positions immediately as there is an urgent need to support the increasing demand for home care services in the community and to assist with hospital pressures and bed blocking which continue to impact on our health service. The recent rate increase for the independent sector has provided a much-needed boost to recruitment and has enabled us to create these new roles. This recruitment drive, and Ann’s commitment to the delivery of the highest quality of care, will undoubtedly provide much needed solutions to the health and social care sector and lead to better outcomes for our aging population.”

The announcement has been warmly welcomed by Health Minister Robin Swann, who recently launched a public consultation on the reform of adult social care.

Minister Swann, added: “Investment in the domiciliary and wider social care workforce is a central priority for me. The recommendations in the adult social care public consultation make this very clear. I very much welcome this jobs announcement and am pleased to see the £23m funding package making a real difference.”

For further information on the positions available or to apply go to www.anns.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.