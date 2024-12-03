Four of the top utility companies in Northern Ireland are working together to keep you connected this winter. Openreach, NI Water, NIE Networks and Phoenix Energy are reminding the public of the different ways we can prepare our homes and businesses for the coming months.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garret Kavanagh, Director at Openreach in Northern Ireland said: “As utility providers, we recognise how essential our services are for supporting our customers in their daily lives and work. During the winter months, we have all witnessed the impacts a mix of colder weather, flooding and severe winds can have on our local communities.

“The aim of this campaign is to give advice to customers on how to prepare for potential interruptions to water, broadband, gas or electricity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It also highlights the ways customers can contact us if they do experience a disruption to supply. While we cannot prevent adverse weather conditions, we can do our best to prepare for them. Some steps we recommend include, keeping a torch and batteries to hand, knowing where your water stop valve is and getting your boiler serviced annually.

Managing director of NIE Networks, Derek Hynes; group chief executive officer of Phoenix Energy, Kailash Chada; chief executive of NI Water, Dr Sara Venning; and director of Openreach NI, Garret Kavanagh

“Our committed and skilled teams work tirelessly around the clock to ensure our networks can continue to operate smoothly. In the event of any disruptions, our engineers will deploy as soon as it is safe to do so, with the aim of reconnecting our customers as swiftly as possible.”

To report any faults or in the case of any emergencies please contact:

Openreach: 08000 23 20 23 or visit openreach.co.uk

Phoenix Energy: 0345 455 5555 or visit phoenixenergyni.com

NI Water: 03457 44 00 88 or visit niwater.com