Henderson owners honour 52-years service of Gary Reid as retirement beckons

Gary Reid was thanked for his commitment to Henderson Wholesale over the past 52 years during a recent lunch with his family and colleagues, including Martin Agnew, joint managing Ddirector and Pat McGarry, logistics director at Henderson Group.

Mr McGarry said: “Gary has been an integral part of the growth of our wholesale operation over the past 52 years and has been with the company throughout some of our most pivotal moments. As our longest serving driver, Gary has served communities across Northern Ireland for over 50 years with particular dedication in the past two challenging years to make sure local shops had everything they needed, all the while developing relationships with retailers to further strengthen the business.”

And it’s not just at work where Gary has legendary status, a keen sportsman, Gary played for many local football clubs, including a successful stint with Carrick Rangers where he played in both the Irish Cup Final and the Cup Winners Cup for the team in 1976.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Agnew, joint managing director of Henderson Group with Alan Abraham and Charlene McGonagle from Henderson Wholesale, Gary Reid and his daughter Holly Reid and logistics director, Pat McGarry

Gary has also been prolific in his fundraising for a range of local charities, most notably the NI Children’s Hospice. Recently, Gary combined his passion for photography, appreciation for the local countryside and dedication to helping others by producing a 2022 calendar, from which all proceeds will go towards the NI Children’s Hospice in North Belfast. To date, almost £10,000 has been raised through the sale of the calendar for the charity.

Speaking of his working life with Hendersons, Gary added: “Working with a business like the Henderson Group affords you so many opportunities and I have so many highlights from my 52-year career, including meeting Prince Charles on his visit to Henderson Group headquarters, and being invited to officially open SPAR Fortfield when it opened in 2018.

“It was a real signature store for the Group and it was an honour to cut the ribbon on behalf of the company and my own Carrickfergus community.

“Having been with Henderson Wholesale for 52 years, I have witnessed so much growth and change, which has been a privilege to be a part of. Signing off with a celebratory lunch with my colleagues and leaders that I’ve shared these experiences with has been a great way to mark my retirement.”

Martin Agnew, joint managing director of Henderson Group with Gary Reid and his daughter Holly Reid and logistics director, Pat McGarry

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

Martin Agnew, joint managing director of Henderson Group with Gary Reid and logistics director, Pat McGarry

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.