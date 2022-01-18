Henderson Retail gets Gold Investors in People Accreditation

Henderson Group’s retail director, Mark McCammond and group human resources director, Sam Davidson

Gold accreditation means Henderson Retail, part of the Henderson Group, has been recognised by Investors In People as not only having significant policies in place, but more than that, it means the entire workforce takes ownership for making them come to life.

Henderson Retail employs over 3,500 people from its headquarters in Mallusk, to the retail staff. The past two years have seen the majority of its staff become frontline workers, ensuring people in their communities were stocked with essentials throughout the different restrictions and lockdowns.

Group human resources director, Sam Davidson, said: “We are extremely proud to have achieved Gold accreditation for Henderson Retail for the second time. This is a significant achievement in what has been a very challenging period. We are one of the biggest employers in Northern Ireland and ensure every opportunity to develop fantastic careers is afforded to our employees, as is the very culture of the Group to put our people first.”

Investors in People is the international standard for people management, defining what it takes to lead, support and manage people effectively to achieve sustainable results.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, added: “We’d like to congratulate Henderson Retail. Gold accreditation on ‘We Invest in People’ is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places Henderson Retail in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

