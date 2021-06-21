Henderson Retail opens £3.7m supermarket in Doagh and first to deliver brand new ‘fresh’ concept in NI

The 7,500 sq. ft. gross space development features a new build EUROSPAR, employs 35 people and is providing the only supermarket offering in the village. It delivers a fresh food shopping experience customised for the Doagh community and is the first of the new fresh concept stores to open in Northern Ireland

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group explained: “This community supermarket has been designed and built with a data driven approach in order to provide a mission focused customer proposition tailored for local shoppers. It is the first outlet of its kind to open in Northern Ireland, following our new “Fresh” stores initiative, adapted for that community’s particular demands and needs, encouraging increased visits for a great fresh food shopping trip close to home.”

The team has worked with marketing, tech and analyst specialists to identify several criteria to determine a store’s primary shopping mission. The most important shopper mission for this type of EUROSPAR is the fresh produce top-up shop with products conducive to making a meal, therefore a greater proportion of space and variety of range to fresh produce and fresh meat will be dedicated in-store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

£3.7M EUROSPAR in Doagh

Not only will EUROSPAR Doagh provide an array of brands from Newtownabbey’s Asher’s Bakery to Jenkin’s butchery from Ballyclare, but will also have an enhanced offering of Henderson Wholesale’s own brands including The CHEF range of pre-prepared meals, Greengrocer’s fruit and vegetables and the popular SPAR enjoy local range of meats, poultry, baked goods and every day fresh essentials.

Mark continued: “This proposition provides an elevated fresh food offering and meal solutions for tonight’s tea, catering to local demands. This is an innovative approach which Henderson Retail has applied to the new store, and has a vibrant fresh look with a choice of products that will create a standout shopping experience.”

As well as the fresh credentials, the store will feature the latest tech innovation for retail efficiency, including the GLORY cash management system to provide customers with full service yet touch-less cash payment solutions at the tills, and the option of self-scan checkouts for faster and contactless checkout experiences.

Store Manager, Daniel Duncan added: “We are bringing a supermarket experience to the local community, which includes a 32-space car park, customer toilet facilities, ATM, an on-site WineFlair off-license and a fuel offering from Texaco. Our in-store Post Office will be managed by Eddie Lister, while the fresh food offering will be complemented by Henderson’s dailyDeli hot food counter and Barista Bar coffee, offering a great range of premium coffee including flat whites and hot chocolates.

“We are already engaging with the local community and sponsoring the Doagh Primary School football team. We have also donated bedding plants to the school and pupils Hayley Crowe and Carter Johnston won our colouring competition and helped us officially declare the store open. Our community engagement also sees us supporting the Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary, and we’ve provided sanitising stations to the Doagh Village Community Association. We also look forward to supporting EUROSPAR’s charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children with initiatives throughout the year.

“We’re delighted to be open and bring even more great value offers, services and facilities to the village.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.