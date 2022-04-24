Henry Bros achieves RoSPA gold standard for Sherwood Lodge project

Notts fire and police headquarters

The prestigious award recognises organisations that go above and beyond to ensure the safety of its employees, contractors, and clients, and is one of the most sought-after achievements for health and safety professionals worldwide.

David Wallace, safety, health, environment and quality director at Henry Brothers, said: “It is a huge honour to win a RoSPA Gold Award and is a testament to the commitment, diligence and dedication of our staff and contractors in completing this project in a safe manner.

“At Henry Brothers, our operations are built on the values of acting with integrity and dependability while delivering high-quality construction. All of our employees and partners receive continuous health and safety training, and we actively engage in a number of forums to ensure our high standards are maintained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The majority of the Sherwood Lodge construction was completed during the Covid-19 pandemic, which presented additional challenges in itself, so we are thrilled that we have been recognised as leaders in health and safety practice.”

Sherwood Lodge, part of the new headquarters for Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, comprises shared office space, conference rooms, a tactical and police control room, training classrooms, and a sports hall.

Henry Brothers handed over the building in January.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “From start to finish this most complex and demanding project has run extremely smoothly, with minimal disruption of day-to-day activities at a busy operational police facility. Henry Brothers have delivered a genuinely first-class facility that is already revolutionising the way we operate as a force, and I commend them on this award.”