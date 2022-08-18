Henry Brothers’ project manager shortlisted for Construction Manager of the Year award

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle man and project manager, Colin Patterson

Newcastle man and project manager, Colin Patterson, has been shortlisted as Construction Manager of the Year.

The Awards, which are now in their fourth decade, celebrate those who inspire, lead, and deliver excellence across the construction industry.

Colin’s nomination was due to his leadership, drive, and problem-solving ability throughout the build of Sherwood Lodge, Nottinghamshire’s new £15.2 million Joint Police and Fire Headquarters.

Sherwood Lodge, Nottinghamshire’s new £15.2 million Joint Police and Fire Headquarters

Praising his colleagues and construction team, Colin, who has over 30 years’ experience in the construction industry, said: “It is a real honour to have been shortlisted for Construction Manager of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Building Awards.

“During the build of Sherwood Lodge, my key focus was to maintain our extremely high standards and meticulous attention to detail while delivering the project on time and within budget, which I am thrilled that we were able to do.

“I am very grateful to my colleagues at Henry Brothers, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.

“Their tenacity, hard work, and commitment to every job makes being their Project Leader an absolute pleasure.”

Throughout the Sherwood Lodge build, Colin was responsible for liaising with the client, developing detailed plans for logistics and operations, managing risk and health and safety, overseeing the budget, quality assurance, and creating a lasting legacy for the community in which it took place.

Highlighting Colin’s commitment, Justin Hicklin, construction director at Henry Brothers, added: “Colin takes personal pride in each project he works on, going above and beyond to work with integrity and dependability.

“At Henry Brothers, we strive to develop our employees to be the best that they can be and Colin exemplifies this.

“He is passionate about delivering projects that not only meet the clients’ requests but exceed them.