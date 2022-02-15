Henry Brothers sets the bar for sustainability in construction sector

Deborah Madden, acting group environmental and quality manager and Ian Henry, CSR director at Henry Brothers are pictured in the Henry Brothers Nature Reserve

Henry Brothers, one of the UK’s leading construction companies and Northern Ireland’s Responsible Business of the Year, has launched its strategy to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Headquartered in Magherafelt, the organisation, which is already building a new net carbon zero Nursery and Forest School for Staffordshire University and a £9 million sustainable development at Loughborough University, aims to reduce total greenhouse gasses emissions by 2% each year for the next nine years and to halve CO2e emissions by 2030.

The Journey to Net Zero strategy will be achieved through a number of initiatives such as implementing 100% hybrid/electric cars by 2025, utilising 100% eco cabins on sites by 2025, and enhancing its biodiversity by 2% a year.

Highlighting their ‘most significant commitment to date’, Ian Henry, CSR director at Henry Brothers, said: “Sustainability has been at the heart of our operations for over two decades with eco-friendly practices adopted since the 1990s and progress recorded since 2014.

“The outcomes of our sustainability initiatives to date, which include developing the Henry Brothers Nature Reserve, creating the Sustainability Professionals Forum and involvement with tree planting schemes, have been excellent but the launch of our Net Zero Strategy is certainly our most significant commitment to date.

“It comes at a time where businesses and individuals have more of a responsibility than ever before to change our behaviour and protect our environment.

“Our Journey to Net Zero outlines exactly how we will achieve this ambitious goal by working with our employees, clients and partners to achieve a sustainable future that builds upon the extensive foundations already in place.”

Henry Brother’s Journey to Net Zero Strategy identifies how the company will review and implement new practices around fuel, gas, car mileage, electricity use, waste transport, air mileage and delivery mileage carbon.

The reduction in each of these areas will be achieved through seven key ventures – reducing the operational impact, a Sustainability Professionals Forum, carbon literacy training, reduction in the reliance of fuel, the ongoing Research and Development programme with Queen’s University, tree planting schemes, and honest and transparent reporting and disclosure.

Ian continued: “This journey comes with significant investments of time and money which will be used in part to deliver carbon literacy training for all of our employees, maintain our environmental learning programme, and research new methods of introducing renewable electric into our projects and working.

“The buildings we are currently constructing will be in place in 50 years so sustainable construction is required now to ensure these structures are suitable long into the future.

“Our work has always been of the highest calibre, and we are delighted when local communities directly benefit from it, but to now deliver construction projects that also benefit the environment is inspiring.”

Henry Brothers, which has sites in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and the Midlands, has recently started work on Staffordshire University’s first net zero carbon building, which will incorporate a forest school facility, air source heat pump heating, roof mounted solar panels, and earth tube passive cooling systems.

Outlining the importance of ‘partnerships with our subcontractors and suppliers’, Ian concluded: “For construction to have a real impact, sustainability needs to be a vital element at all levels of the supply chain.