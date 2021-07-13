Heron Brothers’ £3.5m office development

The application includes the erection of a switch room and bin storage to serve building two of the development and minor alterations to adjoining footpaths and vehicular hard standing. The successful application follows the previous approval of a 230 space two storey underground carpark at the site and two Grade A office blocks above it which are currently under construction.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Cllr Phillip McKinney, said: “I am pleased that we have been able to accommodate this additional infrastructure at the Grade A office buildings at the Ebrington gateway which are now nearing completion. The multi-million pounds development can act as a catalyst for attracting foreign direct investment to the city and has the potential to create hundreds of jobs for the City and District, particularly within the IT and Financial Services sector. It will help meet a short fall in suitable high end office space within the city and give us a competitive edge in creating employment for our citizens so they can access well paid employment within the locality.”

Site developers Heron Brothers received a grant of £3.5m from the Executive Office to complete the project which aims to address regional imbalances in employment in Northern Ireland. The Draperstown based contractors submitted an application for 50,000 square foot and a 30,000 square foot buildings which are stepped over a number of levels at the gateway to the site in Waterside.

An artist's impression of the Grade A office block at Ebrington

