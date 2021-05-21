HHI to expanded into new premises in Glengormley

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Jim Montgomery with HHI Newtownabbey Branch Manager, Gary Kee, David Dickson, HHI Kitchens Manager and Stephen Burgess, HHI Sales and Marketing Manager at the new HHI Premises in Glengormley

The company already has a strong presence across Northern Ireland including Bangor, Belfast, Coleraine and Lisburn, with a flagship store already based in Newtownabbey.

The new store at the former Pizza Hut site on Antrim Road will showcase their bathroom and kitchen collections and plans to open by January next year.

HHI Newtownabbey Branch Manager, Gary Kee, said: “Due to our expanding business we had to find bigger premises for our staff and customers, and the former Pizza Hut location on the Antrim Road was the perfect spot. We will be able to showcase a lot more of our products and services in this larger space and there is a larger parking area for the customers. HHI was founded over 30 years ago selling PVC products and at the very start we were just installing fascia in the Newtownabbey area. Since then, we have expanded our business to five branches all over Northern Ireland and each have a showroom for our customers and a warehouse for trade customers, including two centres which manage the installation of bathrooms and kitchens from start to finish.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Jim Montgomery, added: “I am delighted to hear one of our local businesses is expanding further in the Borough. This is fantastic news for our local economy and will have many positive impacts to the surrounding area, including job creation. It is great to hear of a business doing so well, especially in the current climate and I would like to take this opportunity to wish them well on their new venture.”

