Hiring? The ABC Virtual Job Fair needs you now!

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 16 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The ABC Virtual Job Fair provides an effective and efficient way for employers actively recruiting to meet and engage with a range of jobseekers and candidates, including people recently unemployed due to the pandemic. It’s a great way to help employers fill current vacancies faster and boost their company’s profile as well!

Encouraging local businesses to sign up, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr, said: “Feedback from the first virtual job fair we hosted earlier this year was that it was critical in helping employers save time, cut recruitment costs and reach a large pool of candidates. I’m pleased to see we’re hosting another one to showcase the fantastic employers in our Borough and connect them to our greatest asset – our people.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next virtual job fair is taking place on Tuesday, November 16

The virtual job fair gives local employers a chance to engage with a broad range of people, talk about the jobs on offer and encourage candidates to apply. A host of organisations and key partners are also able to update attendees on a wide range of topics, including self-employment advice and opportunities available locally through Southern Regional College for anyone interested in upskilling or reskilling. Attendees love the virtual format as they get to ask questions before applying, and get to hear directly from employers about job opportunities they might not otherwise have known about – delivered online offers great convenience too.

If you’re an employer in the Borough with current or upcoming job vacancies, find out more about taking part in the virtual job fair by visiting: www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/abc-virtual-job-fair/ or contact ABC Council’s Economic Development department on [email protected] by Friday, November 5.

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.