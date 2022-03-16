HMRC sound red disel warning for drivers as fuel costs reach record highs

The warning comes amid UK-wide reports that the average cost of diesel has reached £1.76 per litre, with petrol now at a record high average price of £1.65.

The figures were complied by data firm Experian Catalist, and show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts has increased by 16p in the past month with diesel up by even more with a 24p increase over the same time period.

Asked by the News Letter to comment on anecdotal reports of an increased number of drivers attempting to dodge fuel excise, a spokesperson for HMRC said: “HMRC fights fuel fraud on a wide range of fronts, which includes a variety of ongoing activities such as inspecting retail outlets, detecting and dismantling illegal fuel laundering plants and performing roadside checks on vehicles.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red diesel

The spokesperson continued: “Motorists caught using red diesel in their vehicles may face a hefty fine and the seizure of their vehicle. Anyone with information about fuel fraud can report it to HMRC online or contact our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”