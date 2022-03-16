HMRC sound red disel warning for drivers as fuel costs reach record highs
HMRC has issued a warning to motorists tempted to use red diesel in their cars amid record fuel prices that they could face “a hefty fine and the seizure of their vehicle” if they are caught.
The warning comes amid UK-wide reports that the average cost of diesel has reached £1.76 per litre, with petrol now at a record high average price of £1.65.
The figures were complied by data firm Experian Catalist, and show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts has increased by 16p in the past month with diesel up by even more with a 24p increase over the same time period.
Asked by the News Letter to comment on anecdotal reports of an increased number of drivers attempting to dodge fuel excise, a spokesperson for HMRC said: “HMRC fights fuel fraud on a wide range of fronts, which includes a variety of ongoing activities such as inspecting retail outlets, detecting and dismantling illegal fuel laundering plants and performing roadside checks on vehicles.”
The spokesperson continued: “Motorists caught using red diesel in their vehicles may face a hefty fine and the seizure of their vehicle. Anyone with information about fuel fraud can report it to HMRC online or contact our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”
The fuel prices compiled by Experian Catalyst, meanwhile, show the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car has become nearly £9 more expensive, on average, for the UK as a whole over the past month. RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said drivers “badly need a break from these relentless daily rises”. Oil prices surged immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but declined last week, leading to a cut in wholesale costs. Mr Williams expressed hope that retailers will “soon start to pass on recent reductions in the price of wholesale fuel”, but warned they are “extremely conscious of protecting themselves”.