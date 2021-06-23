Hobbycraft store to open in Belfast in July creating 16 new jobs

To celebrate this new store, Hobbycraft is also hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, July 24 at 9am, with product offers and exciting activities, including free goody bags to the first 100 customers.

In the last year, there has been a resurgence in craft, and Hobbycraft’s How We Got Hooked Report revealed that Britain rediscovered the power of making, with 95% of people stating they were crafting during lockdown* and tie dye, diamond painting and paint by number were among the most popular crafts during the first lockdown. The new Hobbycraft store will offer customers the retailers’ extensive range of crafting products catering for beginners, experts, kids, crafters and party planners alike.

Hobbycraft Belfast has created 16 new jobs in the local area and has completed recruitment for their crafting experts for these roles. These roles have offered the Belfast community the opportunity to work for the fourth Best Big Company to work for in the UK and the third Best Retail Company to work for in the UK, accolades that Hobbycraft were awarded in May 2021 by Best Companies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hobbycraft is opening a store in Boucher Shopping Park, Belfast

Store Manager, Wendy Richardson, said: “After a tough year for many, we are really looking forward to opening the doors to our Belfast store and sharing our passion for arts and crafts with the local community. We have seen more people than ever take up crafting during the Covid-19 pandemic and we want to encourage locals to come down to their new store and shop with us safely. We look forward to providing Belfast customers with the ultimate retail experience, combined with fantastic crafting products at great prices.”

The safety and wellbeing of Hobbycraft’s colleagues, customers and communities remains the top priority and the Belfast store will open in line with government guidelines, with social distancing and extensive safety measures including:

A queue management system outside the store with social distancing markers

A dedicated colleague will be appointed as door monitor to manage entry

Store Manager, Wendy Richardson

A limited number of customers allowed in store at any time, operating with one customer per aisle

Two metre social distancing markers throughout the store

A ‘sanitisation point’ on entry where customers are able to clean hands, baskets, and trolley handles

Checkout colleagues will be screened and appropriately spaced

Customers are recommended to make contactless card payments – and the limit has been increased to £45

All colleagues will be supplied with PPE including face visors, masks and gloves and all areas will have upweighted cleaning regimes.

The Belfast store will offer customers a wide range of crafting products and will also have a dedicated Custom Crafting area. Custom Crafting is a new inspirational crafting area that introduces the digital personalisation Cricut tool to customers. The space is designed to inspire shoppers as well as encourage them to try out products and crafting techniques. The retailer launched the areas as a trial in early 2019 and it was such a hit Hobbycraft are now installing a Custom Crafting area in all their new stores.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.