Holywood-based 3EN has almost doubled its 2020 turnover of over £1.5m to over £2.7m in 2021

CEO Dale Cree and COO Alison Cree

3EN, which has offices in Holywood, London and Bonn and operations in the US, has almost doubled its 2020 turnover of over £1.5m with a sales revenue total of over £2.7m in 2021.

The company’s record turnover has been boosted by welcoming a dozen new clients from the UK, Ireland, Europe and the US. That’s an increase in new clients of 100% from 2020. Significant wins for 3EN this year include FURTHER.SPACE, Charlotte Tilbury, Buitelaar, and Optoma Europe.

3EN is one of the world’s leading Oracle NetSuite Enterprise Resource Management Solutions Partners, with operations across Europe and a growing number of clients in the US. Its cloud technology helps businesses to drive growth through improving efficiency with seamless integration between Oracle NetSuite and other software platforms.

The now 60-person-strong business also added 28 members to the team in 2021 through a mixture of local and remote recruitment. To help bolster its workforce at home and abroad, 3EN partnered with the Home Office earlier this year to allow the company to sponsor new employees from outside the UK. The partnership has helped the company to attract new staff to NI from countries including Singapore and India.

3EN celebrated its 10th year in business in October 2021, marking the anniversary with a staff celebration in Belfast’s Ten Square hotel. Since its inception in 2011, 3EN has become the most certified Oracle NetSuite Partner in Europe and has worked on more than 200 projects across 53 countries and four languages.

3EN plans to continue adding strength to its workforce in 2022 to increase its reach across the world. The team is also in the early stages of developing a unique product for 3EN to release to the technology market in the near future.

3EN CEO Dale Cree, said: “We have been blown away by the support we have received from our clients this year. They kept us busy during the uncertain days of 2020 and have continued to stick by us throughout 2021, making it our best year yet. We are so proud of our team for not only the incredible work they have produced this year, but the fantastic attitude with which they have conducted themselves, living out our culture. We are indebted to them for making 2021 so successful.

“As 3EN looks ahead to 2022, we are excited to keep expanding our client base across Northern Ireland and beyond and are looking forward to keeping up the momentum we have built during our tenth year in business. We want to say a big thank you to those who have made 3EN what it is today.”

