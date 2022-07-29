Holywood cloud compnay celebrates highest even revenue growth

The increase comes as the company celebrates its highest six-month revenue since opening its doors in 2011.

3EN is one of the world’s leading Oracle NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning Solutions Partners, with operations across Europe. Its cloud technology helps businesses to drive growth through improving efficiency with seamless integration between Oracle NetSuite and other software platforms.

To bolster the workforce in its offices in Holywood, London and Bonn, 3EN has added 12 new team members in the last six months, taking its total headcount to nearly 60. The company is currently recruiting for client services representatives, software engineers and project managers, with jobs available across departments. For more information on what a career at 3EN could look like, visit www.3en.group/careers.

3EN CEO Dale Cree

In 2021, 3EN celebrated its 10-year anniversary with its best year in business following a sales revenue total of over £2.7m. Current projections for 2022 show that the company is set to trump that figure, which would make this year the company’s third consecutive year of over 30% growth.

The company’s record turnover has been boosted by welcoming new clients from the UK and Ireland, including Cooper Technologies, Lotus Works and The Sports Edit, owned by Marks and Spencer.