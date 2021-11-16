Holywood company, Synergy Learning, helps global charity expand e-learning

A Northern Irish learning technology company has supported one of the biggest charities in the world to expand and upgrade its e-learning platforms.

Holywood company, Synergy Learning, which provides world-class learning technologies services to a global customer base, worked alongside Concern Worldwide to develop the charity’s learning platform, Learn365.

Concern Worldwide is an international humanitarian organisation delivering life-saving rapid emergency response and life-changing development programmes to the world’s most vulnerable people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy Kerley. founder and CEO and Jonny McAlister, head of sales and marketing

With more than 3,000 employees working in 24 countries, Concern Worldwide’s learning platform is an important tool to give staff key learning content to support them in their roles.

Synergy Learning was asked to make Concern Worldwide’s learning platform more accessible, especially for employees in developing countries who find it difficult to access a secure internet connection.

As part of the project, Synergy Learning upgraded the charity’s software to make all training programmes available on mobile devices.

The upgrade also made training programmes available offline, which means employees can now complete courses offline and sync their learning when they can use an internet connection.

Roy Kerley. founder and CEO and Jonny McAlister, head of sales and marketing

The update has given Concern Worldwide access to improved reporting features that make it easier for administrators to obtain important training data.

With all staff and volunteers required to complete mandatory training, the update makes it easier to monitor completion levels and maintain compliance across the organisation.

The Concern Worldwide project at Synergy Learning was led by Jenny Sholdis, who, alongside her dedicated team, enable the Learn365 scheme to come together and bring such an important project to life.

She said: “It’s been a privilege to work with Concern Worldwide and it’s great to see how our technology is helping people in communities across the globe.

“Concern Worldwide is an inspiring organisation that supports the world’s most vulnerable people, and it was fantastic to play a part in bringing this important project to life.”

Synergy Learning’s head of sales and marketing, Jonny McAlister, explained: “Learn365 is an important learning platform that’s used by Concern Worldwide’s staff and volunteers around the globe. The team at Synergy Learning have worked with Concern Worldwide since 2013, researching, building and enhancing their e-learning platform. The latest project involved making all of the charity’s training programmes available across multiple platforms and devices. I’m proud that our work will help the charity continue to offer vital services and support to vulnerable people around the world.”

Louise Barry, learning and organisation development advisor at Concern Worldwide, added: “Synergy Learning brought us through the journey really well. Their use of project management tools brought everyone involved in the project together and it was always laid out clearly for us to see how the project was progressing. The most important thing for us was that the project was delivered on time and to budget, and Synergy Learning did that.

“The communities we help are in some of the hardest to reach and most fragile places, so we rely on accessible learning programmes to help maintain our high standards for employees.

“Knowledge and training are key to expanding our employee network, which allows us to expand our reach and help more vulnerable people across the globe.”

Founded by Roy Kerley, Synergy Learning is a homegrown, remote-first, provider of world-class learning technologies services to a global customer base. The business works with brands like Samsung, Save the Children and numerous NHS Trusts to create engaging, intuitive and accessible learning technology that delivers meaningful, measurable results to over two million learners in over forty countries worldwide.

After recently moving to a remote-first working arrangement for the company’s 50 employees, new devices, technology equipment and office supplies were donated to a number of schools and charities focused on promoting education.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.