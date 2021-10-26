Home Bargains to open new store in Belfast creating 52 jobs with £2m investment

As one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, Home Bargains is creating 52 new jobs in the local community with its store on Hillview Retail Park. In total, the store will employ 70 team members, including some staff and management who will be transferring from local stores.

It will also be donating £2,000 to local charity, T.A.M.H.I, which stands for Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues. The charity works with sports clubs, youth clubs and schools to raise awareness of mental health and promote resilience by delivering talks, workshops and mental health games. It is based in North Belfast and operates across Northern Ireland, with clubs as far as Enniskillen.

Joe Donnelly, director at T.A.M.H.I, said: “T.A.M.H.I is over the moon receiving support from Home Bargains, our new neighbour and friend. The £2,000 will help us towards our work with sports clubs, schools and youth groups in North Belfast to promote positive mental health.”

The new Belfast store will join over 575 outlets across the UK. Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.

Jacky Devlin, the new Hillview Retail Park store manager, explained: “I started at Home Bargains as a sales assistant back in June 2012 in our old Newtownabbey store, and progressed to store manager. During my nine years with the company, I’ve worked at the Cityside store and also helped to open our Park Centre site. There’s nothing quite like the buzz of opening a new store – there’s a lot of hard work and dedication that’s gone into the new store and I can’t wait to open its doors this weekend alongside such a fantastic team. It’s something that I’m exceptionally proud of.”

The 21,269 sq ft store will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

The new store will also come with its own bakery, serving a delicious range of fresh bread, pastries and cakes that will be baked in-store daily.

Jacky added: “Hillview Retail Park will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

With more than five million customers each week, Home Bargains is one of the country’s best-loved discount retailers, stocking top-quality branded goods at low prices.

