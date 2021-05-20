Hospitality Exchange date revealed

NIHF President Stephen Meldrum

The announcement comes following news that conferences and exhibitions have an indicative date of June 21 to return.

Hospitality Exchange has been a regular feature of the tourism and hospitality industry calendar for the last two decades. Last year a scaled back virtual event replaced the normal two-day conference, but NIHF hopes to stage a live event in 2021 in line with regulations in place at the time.

An exciting programme is being developed to highlight the importance of the sector and to celebrate those who work in it. Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) President Stephen Meldrum, said: “In keeping with tradition, this year’s programme will focus on hot topics, new trends and challenges within the hospitality sector. Time will be spent reflecting on the role tourism has played in shaping Northern Ireland as we know it today, the impact of the pandemic and the future potential.

“We’ve come a long way and a lot of things have changed but two things have come to the fore: the important role hotels play in the economic and social landscape of Northern Ireland and the important role that people play in the success of the sector. That’s why businesses continually look at the attractiveness of the sector and how they can keep staff motivated. To support them in this endeavour, at this year’s Hospitality Exchange we will be exploring staff engagement, industry attractiveness and opportunities.

“Food also plays a critical role in hospitality. Northern Ireland’s produce, which is recognised for its high quality, coupled with the innovation of talented chefs, is a driving force in our hospitality and tourism industry. Restaurants and chefs are an important element of travel experiences. The authenticity of the local cuisine, chefs’ skills and authentic dining are important factors when choosing a destination. This will be another central theme in the 2021 programme.

“There will also be an update from tourism agencies, exploration of the recovery process and a specific tourism economic update”.