Hospitality Fair to offer wide range of job opportunities

The Fair will be held in the Guildhall on Tuesday, November 23, supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Department for Communities.

A number of full-time, part-time and flexible job opportunities will be available for people of all levels of experience, from those just starting out to more experienced candidates seeking out new opportunities. From Baristas to Chefs, a wide range of positions will be available within the industry and employers will be there to connect to new talent.

Council’s head of business, Kevin O’Connor, said the Fair offered a fantastic opportunity for both job seekers and employers: “The Hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit during the Covid pandemic and many businesses have been affected by impacts on their staff.

Hospitality Jobs Fair

“Events such as this one offer a great opportunity to showcase what the industry has to offer, and to connect employers to new emerging talent.

“Derry has a thriving and exciting hospitality scene and Council is working hard with all our partners to support the industry as it emerges from what has been an unprecedented time in terms of the challenges faced by our local businesses.

“Through our Legenderry Food Network we are working closely with the local industry to identify opportunities and target support where it’s most needed.

“This Jobs Fair is another step in that process and I hope it will boost interest in working in the sector, and all the benefits it can bring in terms of long-term career prospects. A successful hospitality industry is key to our ambitious Tourism Strategy, and having skilled and supported staff is essential to enhancing our overall visitor experience.”

Local hotelier Ciaran O’Neill is chair of the HATS (Hospitality and Tourism Skills) initiative, which aims to address the current skills shortage in the hospitality industry.

Speaking ahead of the Jobs Fair, he added: “A new employer commitment was launched in September by leading hospitality and tourism operators in an endeavour to change the wider perception of the sector and commit industry to work together and become an ‘employer of choice’, providing good quality training, work-life balance and support to their people.

“Recruiting and retaining people has long been a challenge for the hospitality and tourism industry. The sector faces a number of misconceptions, such as low pay, long unsociable hours, limited opportunities to develop and not offering long-term careers.

“As a local employer I welcome the Council’s proactive support in organizing this event to help the Tourism and Hospitality sector and the continued support they are giving local businesses.”

For more information go to www.derrystrabane.com/hospitalityjobsfair or contact Eileen McGrinder, Tel 07595 216249.

