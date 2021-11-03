HRH Princess Anne visits clinical, therapeutic seating manufacuters, Seating Matters

The Princess Royal had the opportunity to meet with management and staff at the family run business which specialises in clinical, therapeutic seating.

During a tour of the factory floor, The Princess Royal heard more about the production process and the company’s innovative role in enhancing the quality of life of patients through clinical excellence

Seating Matters clinical director and occupational therapist, Martina Tierney, said: “We are honoured that the hard work of our staff and the clinicians who use our products are being recognised by The Princess Royal, the Patron of the Royal College of Occupational Therapy.”

HRH Princess Anne visits Seating Matters factory

During her visit, The Princess Royal also saw an example of a daily staff meeting, implemented by Seating Matters as part of their culture of continuous improvement.

Seating Matters care passionately about improving lives through innovative healthcare seating and every team member across the company is dedicated to that goal.

“HRH’s keen interest in our clinical research and its impact on patient care is greatly appreciated by our family,” added Martina.

